Rights Group Calls on Damascus to Investigate Fate of People Missing in IS-Held Areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Now that it has regained control over much of the country's territory, the Syrian government must establish the fates of the scores of people who disappeared in areas that fell under control of the Islamic State terror group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), a prominent rights group said.

In a report published Tuesday called "Kidnapped by ISIS: Failure to Uncover the Fate of Syria's Missing", Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented 27 cases of individuals or groups that have gone missing in IS prisons.

HRW cites the Syrian Network for Human Rights as estimate 8,143 cases of people detained by IS whose fate remains unknown.

"The end of the territorial control of ISIS provides an opportunity to deliver answers to families whose relatives went missing in Syria and to respect their right to know what happened to their loved ones," Joe Stork, deputy middle East director at HRW, said in a statement published alongside the report.

Stork criticized the Syrian government for failing to prioritize uncovering information on the missing people, saying their disregard compounds the grief of their families.

The rights group recommended regional authorities to create centralized focal points or civilian bodies to collect whatever information possible.

The report lamented that Syria's nearly nine-year civil war has been plagued with arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances of tens of thousands of people, perpetrated by all sides.