Rights Group Calls On Egypt To Investigate Detention Conditions Of Imprisoned US Citizen

Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Rights Group Calls on Egypt to Investigate Detention Conditions of Imprisoned US Citizen

A prominent human rights advocacy group on Friday called on Egyptian authorities to investigate the detention conditions of dual US-Egyptian citizen Khaled Hassan, who has claimed to have been abused by prison guards and who attempted suicide in July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A prominent human rights advocacy group on Friday called on Egyptian authorities to investigate the detention conditions of dual US-Egyptian citizen Khaled Hassan, who has claimed to have been abused by prison guards and who attempted suicide in July.

The 42-year-old Hassan was detained in Egypt in January 2018, though his whereabouts were not known until several months later. As documented in a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report published in October, Hassan told the watchdog that he had been tortured in the Tora pre-trial detention facility. Egyptian authorities denied the claims, but independent forensics experts confirmed them, according to HRW.�

According to a statement issued by the watchdog on Friday, Hassan attempted to commit suicide after he was denied visitation with his brother for the fourth time.

He was then transferred to the prison hospital.

Although Egyptian law allows for pre-trial detainees to have weekly visits with no limits on the number of visitors, HWR and local organizations have documented the repeated denial of such rights by Egyptian authorities.

On July 31, another prominent human rights group, Amnesty International, called on Cairo to end these cruel and inhumane detention conditions after 130 detainees of the Tora prison went on mass hunger strikes that started in mid-June in protest of being denied visitation with family members and lawyers.

