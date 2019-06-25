UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Group Calls On Georgia Gov't. To Probe Violence Against Journalists During Protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Rights Group Calls on Georgia Gov't. to Probe Violence Against Journalists During Protest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Georgian authorities should investigate violence against journalists during the course of recent clashes between police and protesters in Tbilisi, Reporters Without Borders Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk head Johann Bihr said in a statement on Monday.

"The media have been subjected to unacceptable violence," Bihr said. "Full and impartial investigations must be carried out into each of these incidents, and clear instructions must be given to the police to avoid use of such disproportionate force against journalists in the future."

On the evening of June 20, thousands of people took part in the protest outside Georgia's parliament in Tbilisi after a Russian legislator addressed legislators from the speaker's chair as part of a forum of parliamentarians from Orthodox Christian countries.

At around midnight, protesters tried to storm the parliament building and police responded by firing rubber bullets, teargas and water cannons. Georgia's health ministry said at least 160 protesters and 80 police officers were injured in the clashes.

Reporters Without Borders said citing a local NGO that some 30 reporters were also injured, mostly by rubber bullets.

Photographer Guram Muradov was reportedly hit ten times by rubber bullets and Reuters reporter Maka Antidze was injured by a brick thrown at her.

On Sunday, Georgian journalists took to the streets outside the country's interior ministry headquarters to demand justice for their colleagues, according to the Reporters Without Borders.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Storm Protest Police Interior Ministry Water Russia Europe Parliament Tbilisi Georgia June Sunday Christian Media From Asia

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

32 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

32 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

32 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

35 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.