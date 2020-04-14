UrduPoint.com
Rights Group Calls On Greece To Free Unaccompanied Migrant Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:24 PM

Greek authorities must release hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children from police custody amid the growing risk of the coronavirus pandemic reaching the crowded, unhygienic detention facilities, a prominent rights group said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Greek authorities must release hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children from police custody amid the growing risk of the coronavirus pandemic reaching the crowded, unhygienic detention facilities, a prominent rights group said.

Human Right Watch (HRW) on Tuesday launched a campaign, Free the Kids, to galvanize pressure on Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to move the unaccompanied migrant children to safer accommodation and to develop a comprehensive foster system to avert negative long-term impact from detention.

"Keeping children locked up in filthy police cells was always wrong, but now it also exposes them to the risk of COVID-19 infection. The Greek government has a duty to end this abusive practice and make sure these vulnerable kids get the care and protection they need," Eva Cosse, Greece researcher at Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

HRW said that as of March 31, there were 331 unaccompanied migrant children held in police custody, an increase from 180 in January.

To prop up its case, HRW cited two rulings from the European Court for Human Rights last year against Greece's policy towards migrant children, as well as a study on the negative developmental and psychological effect detention has on children.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many countries to release large numbers of prisoners from correctional facilities for fear that the virus may turn them into local epicenters.

