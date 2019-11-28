UrduPoint.com
Rights Group Calls On Jordan To Stop Jailing Citizens For Protests, Criticism Of Austerity

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

The Jordanian authorities should abandon their strategy of targeting and arresting critics of the austerity policies in the country, as it undermines the principles of free expression and hinders people's confidence in the government, a major human rights watchdog said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Jordanian authorities should abandon their strategy of targeting and arresting critics of the austerity policies in the country, as it undermines the principles of free expression and hinders people's confidence in the government, a major human rights watchdog said on Thursday.

High public debt, a major influx of refugees from conflict-torn countries in the region and a high unemployment rate forced the Jordanian government to raise income taxes and introduce International Monetary Fund-backed austerity measures in 2018. The move triggered mass protests across Jordan.

"Jordan faces significant economic and political problems that are adding to citizens' frustrations, but jailing activists and violating protesters' rights may only hide popular discontent. Allowing free expression is essential for giving citizens confidence that their concerns are being heard and taken into account," Michael Page, the deputy middle East director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

According to HRW, most of the activists were detained for posts on social media showing them participating in the protests or slamming the country's authorities. Notably, they are faced with charges of "undermining the political regime," which is classified as a terrorist offense in Jordan.

"Jordanian authorities should stop using vague criminal provisions to limit freedom of expression and release anyone held for peaceful expression of their views," HRW said in a statement.

The watchdog stressed that by arresting peaceful demonstrators, the Jordanian authorities had violated the country's constitution, which guarantees the freedom of expression under Article 15, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Jordan is a state party.

