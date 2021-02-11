MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A prominent human rights group on Thursday condemned deadly state-backed artillery ambushes on urban areas in the Ethiopian province of Tigray, rocked by hostilities between the Federal government and the regional ruling party.

The group stated that the firing attacks on public facilities at the start of the conflict on November 4, 2020, have killed at least 83 civilians and injured over 300. By February 2021, over 200,000 citizens were displaced, thousands of others fled to neighboring Sudan from the conflict-hit province, which also suffers from the humanitarian crisis, the group added.

"At the war's start, Ethiopian federal forces fired artillery into Tigray's urban areas in an apparently indiscriminate manner that was bound to cause civilian casualties and property damage. These attacks have shattered civilian lives in Tigray and displaced thousands of people, underscoring the urgency for ending unlawful attacks and holding those responsible to account," Laetitia Bader, Horn of Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said, as cited in the NGO's statement.

The group urged the government to conduct comprehensive inquiries into alleged violations of war laws, which ban attacks targeting civilians or civilian structures, during the conflict.

Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray has been rocked by an armed conflict and a subsequent humanitarian crisis for over three months, ever since the federal government initiated military operations against the Tigray People's Liberation Front party in response to an alleged attack on its local arms base.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations signed an accord to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by hostilities.