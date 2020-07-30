UrduPoint.com
Rights Group Expresses Concern After Jordan Cracks Down On Independent Teachers Union

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:57 PM

Rights Group Expresses Concern After Jordan Cracks Down on Independent Teachers Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) A prominent human rights group has expressed its concern on Thursday after Jordanian security forces arrested 13 leading members of an independent teachers' union that threatened to strike over public sector pay freezes.

According to the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization, 12 branches of the Jordan Teachers' Syndicate were targeted in raids and all 13 board members were arrested on Saturday.

"Shuttering one of the Jordan's few independent labor unions following a protracted dispute with the government and on dubious legal grounds raises serious concerns about the government's respect for the rule of law," Michael Page, HRW's deputy middle East director, said in a press release.

The rights group also criticized an order issued by the Jordanian attorney general banning all reporting and online discussion of the arrests.

"The lack of transparency and the ban on discussing this incident on social media only reinforces the conclusion that the authorities are violating citizens' rights," Page added.

The Jordan Teachers' Syndicate, which represents roughly 100,000 teachers in the country, led a four-week strike this past fall over a pay dispute.

The strike came to an end at the start of October after a series of wage rises, ranging from 35 to 75 percent, was agreed.

Tensions escalated once again after the Jordanian government announced in April that all public sector pay rises for 2020 would be frozen amid the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

