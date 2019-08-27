(@imziishan)

The announced closure of Uzbekistan's Jaslyk prison linked to inmates' torture is an opportunity for the Central Asian nation to set its human rights record straight, a rights pressure group said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The announced closure of Uzbekistan 's Jaslyk prison linked to inmates' torture is an opportunity for the Central Asian nation to set its human rights record straight, a rights pressure group said Tuesday.

The Uzbek Interior Ministry said in early August that the prison would be closed, but no deadline was set. Its closure was requested the UN special rapporteur on torture, Theo van Bowen, back in 2002.

"Jaslyk's planned closure offers an opportunity for Uzbekistan to turn the page on a long, grim record on human rights," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

It urged to investigate claims of abuses in the prison including reports that inmates were immersed in boiling water and had their fingernails removed and bring those responsible to justice.

"Human Rights Watch's work on human rights in Uzbekistan continues. There should never be another Jaslyk," the rights advocacy group said.

The prison was opened in 1999. Human Rights Watch says that thousands of government critics and religious prisoners were incarcerated there over the past decades, with some dying in custody.