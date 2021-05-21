Rights Group Raises Concern Over Prevalence of Obstetric Fistula in Zimbabwe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) A prominent international rights group called on Zimbabwe on Thursday to urgently address the shortcomings in national health care that expose women to childbirth-related injuries, such as obstetric fistula, that result in high maternal mortality rate.

"Pregnant women and girls are at risk of life-changing childbirth-related injuries, including obstetric fistula, as many shun public healthcare facilities in favor of home-based deliveries due to inadequate health infrastructure, cultural practices, and high hospital costs," Amnesty International said.

Zimbabwe, in particular, has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world and pregnant women have to risk their lives by opting for home births due to underfunded and under-resourced government hospitals or because they cannot afford the costs, according to Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's regional director for East and Southern Africa.

Obstructed labor linked to obstetric fistula has been identified as a major cause of maternal mortality worldwide, and in as many as 90% of cases, women who experience obstetric fistula also suffer a still birth, the report revealed.

In Zimbabwe, one-quarter of women give birth without skilled assistance, while poverty, unprofessional medical personnel only exacerbate their vulnerability to obstetric fistula, according to the report.

"Zimbabwean authorities must urgently address the root causes of obstetric fistula - giving birth should not come with health risks that could easily be prevented," the report read.

The report also revealed that about 50,000 to 100,000 cases of obstetric fistula are recorded globally every year, with the highest rate coming from low-income countries, particularly in Africa and Asia. In Zimbabwe, the actual rate of obstetric fistula is not known, but a 2019 survey found that the country's maternal mortality rate is among the highest in the world, suggesting a devastating prevalence and incidence rate of maternal morbidities, such as obstetric fistula.

According to the World Health Organization, obstetric fistula can be averted by decreasing the number of early and unplanned pregnancies, ending harmful practices like child marriage, and ensuring access to quality emergency obstetric care, as the condition is curable with surgical success rates as high as 92%.