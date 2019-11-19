Rights Group Says at Least 106 Protesters Killed in Iran Protests

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) At least 106 people have been killed in Iran during nationwide protests, Amnesty International said in a press release on Tuesday.

"At least 106 protesters in 21 cities have been killed, according to credible reports received by Amnesty International," the release said.

Amnesty International said the actual death toll may be higher, noting that Iranian security forces are using excessive and lethal force to crush the ongoing protests.

Amnesty International is calling on the international community to take immediate action to hold the Iranian authorities accountable for unlawful killings and use of excessive force against protesters.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was closely monitoring the protests in Iran and condemned any acts of violence against demonstrators.

On November 15, the Iranian government announced an increase of the prices of gasoline, sparking mass protests.

The government said the security forces have arrested about 1,000 people for rioting and acts of vandalism in the past three days. The total number of protesters has exceeded 87,000, according to media reports.

