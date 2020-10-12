UrduPoint.com
Rights Group Says Civilians Targeted Amid Escalating Violence In Myanmar's Rakhine State

Citizens in Myanmar's Rakhine State have been killed and wounded over recent weeks amid the increasingly violent clashes between the Myanmar armed forces and the rebel Arakan Army, a prominent human rights group said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Citizens in Myanmar's Rakhine State have been killed and wounded over recent weeks amid the increasingly violent clashes between the Myanmar armed forces and the rebel Arakan Army, a prominent human rights group said on Monday.

Amnesty International said in a press release that it had obtained evidence, comprising photographs, video and firsthand testimony, that civilians are being targeted and brought into the conflict, which has flared up in the region over recent weeks.

"The Myanmar military's utter disregard for civilian suffering grows more shocking and brazen by the day. The UN Security Council must urgently refer the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court," Amnesty International's deputy regional director for campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, said in the press release.

Multiple civilians in the region have died over recent weeks in shelling attacks or as a result of stepping on landmines, the organization said.

The rights group also cited recent media reports that Myanmar's military has fortified its positions along the country's border with Bangladesh, the most common route for Rohingya refugees fleeing the conflict zone.

The Arakan Army, a Buddhist rebel group, has clashed with Myanmar's military in Rakhine State over recent years. Myanmar's government has declared the armed group a terrorist organization.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an exclusive interview this past week that the escalation of hostilities in Rakhine State was hindering the repatriation of more than one million Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

