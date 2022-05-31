Rights Group Says COVID-19 Regulations Exposed Marginalized People to Further Distress

Governments' punitive approaches to non-compliance with COVID-19 restrictions forced marginalized people around the world to experience harassment and violence from security forces, restrictions on access to essential goods and services, and lack of support systems, a prominent international human rights organization said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Governments' punitive approaches to non-compliance with COVID-19 restrictions forced marginalized people around the world to experience harassment and violence from security forces, restrictions on access to essential goods and services, and lack of support systems, a prominent international human rights organization said on Tuesday.

"Though Covid-19 measures may have varied from country to country, governments' approaches to tackling the pandemic have had a common failing. An overemphasis on using punitive sanctions against people for non-compliance with regulations, rather than supporting them to better comply, had a grossly disproportionate effect on those who already faced systematic discrimination," Rajat Khosla, an Amnesty International's senior official, said.

According to an Amnesty International report, based on an online survey of 54 civil society organizations in 28 countries, harsh approach to non-compliance with public health measures resulted in fines, detentions, incarcerations, deprivation of basic goods and services (food, health care and housing) of marginalized groups, including LGBTI+ people, sex workers, drug takers, and others, exposing them to further discrimination and human rights violations.

Over 69% of the respondents said that governmental responses to the pandemic worsened the negative impact of already existing regulations, which "criminalized and marginalized" people they worked with, the organization said.

In some countries the COVID-19 pandemic further deteriorated the accessibility of essential health services, such as abortion and harm reduction facilities, the report added.