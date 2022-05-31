UrduPoint.com

Rights Group Says COVID-19 Regulations Exposed Marginalized People To Further Distress

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Rights Group Says COVID-19 Regulations Exposed Marginalized People to Further Distress

Governments' punitive approaches to non-compliance with COVID-19 restrictions forced marginalized people around the world to experience harassment and violence from security forces, restrictions on access to essential goods and services, and lack of support systems, a prominent international human rights organization said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Governments' punitive approaches to non-compliance with COVID-19 restrictions forced marginalized people around the world to experience harassment and violence from security forces, restrictions on access to essential goods and services, and lack of support systems, a prominent international human rights organization said on Tuesday.

"Though Covid-19 measures may have varied from country to country, governments' approaches to tackling the pandemic have had a common failing. An overemphasis on using punitive sanctions against people for non-compliance with regulations, rather than supporting them to better comply, had a grossly disproportionate effect on those who already faced systematic discrimination," Rajat Khosla, an Amnesty International's senior official, said.

According to an Amnesty International report, based on an online survey of 54 civil society organizations in 28 countries, harsh approach to non-compliance with public health measures resulted in fines, detentions, incarcerations, deprivation of basic goods and services (food, health care and housing) of marginalized groups, including LGBTI+ people, sex workers, drug takers, and others, exposing them to further discrimination and human rights violations.

Over 69% of the respondents said that governmental responses to the pandemic worsened the negative impact of already existing regulations, which "criminalized and marginalized" people they worked with, the organization said.

In some countries the COVID-19 pandemic further deteriorated the accessibility of essential health services, such as abortion and harm reduction facilities, the report added.

Related Topics

World Civil Society Amnesty International May From Housing

Recent Stories

Subsidised flour available at 800 points in city: ..

Subsidised flour available at 800 points in city: DC

11 seconds ago
 Pb govt to crackdown on hoarders, smugglers

Pb govt to crackdown on hoarders, smugglers

12 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Mines Prevent Passage of Ships With Grai ..

Ukrainian Mines Prevent Passage of Ships With Grain - Cavusoglu

14 seconds ago
 Turkey Says Awaiting Sweden's, Finland's Responses ..

Turkey Says Awaiting Sweden's, Finland's Responses to Its Conditions on NATO Acc ..

15 seconds ago
 US Supreme Court Clerks Asked for Phone Records in ..

US Supreme Court Clerks Asked for Phone Records in Probe of Abortion Draft Leak ..

57 minutes ago
 Russia to Ensure Free Passage of Vessels With Grai ..

Russia to Ensure Free Passage of Vessels With Grain If Kiev Demines Ports - Lavr ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.