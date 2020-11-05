UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Group Says Kosovo President's Accepted Indictment Brings Hope For War Victims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 09:40 PM

Rights Group Says Kosovo President's Accepted Indictment Brings Hope for War Victims

The confirmation of a war crimes indictment against Kosovo's president Hashim Thaci, who subsequently resigned from office following the announcement, brings hope to victims of the Kosovo War who have been awaiting justice, a prominent rights group said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The confirmation of a war crimes indictment against Kosovo's president Hashim Thaci, who subsequently resigned from office following the announcement, brings hope to victims of the Kosovo War who have been awaiting justice, a prominent rights group said.

"The indictment brings hope for thousands of victims of the Kosovo war who have waited for more than two decades to find out the truth about the horrific crimes committed against them and their loved ones. Charges, which are the first for the Special Prosecutor's Office, show that senior officials are not above the law," Amnesty International's Balkans researcher, Jelena Sesar, said in a press release.

Thaci announced his resignation earlier on Thursday after saying that the indictment filed against him had been confirmed by prosecutors in The Hague.

The Specialist Prosecutor's Office this past April filed the indictment against Kosovo's president and several other suspects who were linked to roughly 100 murders during the 1998-1999 war in the region.

Thaci was a major figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army, an ethnic-Albanian separatist militia that fought to achieve Kosovo's independence from then-Yugoslavia.

A 2011 report by the Council of Europe accused the Kosovo Liberation Army of carrying out murders of Serbs and ethnic Albanians.

Related Topics

Army Europe Amnesty International The Hague Independence April From

Recent Stories

Animal Rights NGO Calls on EU to Close All Mink Fa ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh High Court declares leasing, renting out pol ..

4 minutes ago

Euro Rolls Back Below 91 Rubles, US Dollar Below 7 ..

4 minutes ago

Algeria war hero and protest icon dies

4 minutes ago

Jammu Martyrs Day on Nov 6 to remember great sacri ..

9 minutes ago

Key US battleground states continue to tally votes ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.