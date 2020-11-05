The confirmation of a war crimes indictment against Kosovo's president Hashim Thaci, who subsequently resigned from office following the announcement, brings hope to victims of the Kosovo War who have been awaiting justice, a prominent rights group said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The confirmation of a war crimes indictment against Kosovo's president Hashim Thaci, who subsequently resigned from office following the announcement, brings hope to victims of the Kosovo War who have been awaiting justice, a prominent rights group said.

"The indictment brings hope for thousands of victims of the Kosovo war who have waited for more than two decades to find out the truth about the horrific crimes committed against them and their loved ones. Charges, which are the first for the Special Prosecutor's Office, show that senior officials are not above the law," Amnesty International's Balkans researcher, Jelena Sesar, said in a press release.

Thaci announced his resignation earlier on Thursday after saying that the indictment filed against him had been confirmed by prosecutors in The Hague.

The Specialist Prosecutor's Office this past April filed the indictment against Kosovo's president and several other suspects who were linked to roughly 100 murders during the 1998-1999 war in the region.

Thaci was a major figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army, an ethnic-Albanian separatist militia that fought to achieve Kosovo's independence from then-Yugoslavia.

A 2011 report by the Council of Europe accused the Kosovo Liberation Army of carrying out murders of Serbs and ethnic Albanians.