UrduPoint.com

Rights Group Says Slow Humanitarian Response In Syria Shows 'Inadequacy' Of UNSC Support

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Rights Group Says Slow Humanitarian Response in Syria Shows 'Inadequacy' of UNSC Support

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) A slow humanitarian response to the powerful earthquake in Syria has highlighted the "inadequacy" of the United Nations Security Council-mandated aid mechanism in Syria and the urgent need for alternative support measures as millions of people in the country's northwest were left without access to lifesaving aid, a prominent international human rights organization said on Wednesday.

"The slow humanitarian response to the earthquakes that severely affected opposition-held northwest Syria highlights the inadequacy of the United Nations Security Council-mandated cross border aid mechanism in Syria and the urgent need for alternatives," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

Adam Coogle, HRW deputy middle East director, said that the Syrian government's obstruction of aid and its insistence on the assistance delivery only via government-controlled areas as well as the failure of the Security Council-authorized cross border mechanism to meet the urgent needs of northwest Syria "show that alternative aid systems are necessary."

"The Syrian government's authorization of two more border crossings into northwest Syria for just three months is too little, too late," Coogle said.

On February 8, Mohammed Chebli, spokesperson for the Syria Civil Defense, which operates in parts of opposition-controlled Syria and in Turkey, said that its 1,600 volunteers had been forced to conduct search-and-rescue operations alone, calling the situation "desperate" because civilians and volunteers had to dig "with their own bare hands" to provide assistance to the wounded and find the victims, according to the HRW report.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.

Russia has taken part in rescue operations in the two countries, with the Russian emergency response teams rescuing nine people and providing assistance to over 800 victims of the earthquakes in both Turkey and Syria, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Related Topics

Earthquake World United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Middle East February Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

52 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

1 hour ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

2 hours ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.