Rights Group Says Taliban Responsible For Brutal Killing Of 9 Hazara Men In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rights Group Says Taliban Responsible for Brutal Killing of 9 Hazara Men in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) brutally tortured and "massacred" nine men of the Hazara minority in Afghanistan and looted their homes in the Ghazni province in July, a prominent international rights group said.

"Taliban fighters massacred nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Afghanistan's Ghazni province last month," Amnesty International said.

The London-based organization said its researchers in Afghanistan spoke to several people who were witness to the brutal killings that reportedly took place between July 4 and July 5 in the village of Mundarakht, Malistan district. The report said six Hazara men were shot and three were tortured to death.

"These targeted killings are proof that ethnic and religious minorities remain at particular risk under Taliban rule in Afghanistan. We urge the UN Security Council to adopt an emergency resolution demanding that the Taliban respect international human rights law, and ensure the safety of all Afghans regardless of their ethnic background or religious beliefs," Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said.

Hazara people, who practice Shia islam, make up 9% of Afghanistan's 39.9 million population. According to the rights group, they have been severely persecuted by the Taliban in the past.

