UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Group Slams Hong Kong Police For Using Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets At Recent Protests

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

Rights Group Slams Hong Kong Police for Using Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets at Recent Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A prominent human rights group has criticized Hong Kong police for its violent tactics, mainly resorting to tear gas and rubber bullets, to disperse protesters during the recent rallies in the city.

The tenth consecutive weekend of mass rallies in Hong Kong resulted in violent clashes between the protesters and police, with dozens of people reported injured on both sides during the recent confrontations.

"Hong Kong police have once again used tear gas and rubber bullets in a way that have fallen short of international standards. Firing at retreating protesters in confined areas where they had little time to leave goes against the purported objective of dispersing a crowd," Man-Kei Tam, director of Amnesty International Hong Kong, said.

The Amnesty stressed that tear gas should not be deployed in "confined spaces or where exits are blocked or restricted."

"The Hong Kong police have once again demonstrated how not to police a protest. Law enforcement officials must be able to carry out their duty to protect the public. However, violence directed at police does not give officers a green light to operate outside of international policing standards," Man-Kei added.

Tensions in the city are on the rise amid weeks of mass demonstrations triggered by the proposed amendments to the extradition bill. Even though the government indefinitely suspended the controversial bill in mid-June, rallies continued in the financial hub.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Protest Police Amnesty International Hong Kong Hub Gas Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

8 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

9 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

9 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.