UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Group Slams Lebanon For Lack Of Progress In Beirut Blast Investigation

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:34 PM

Rights Group Slams Lebanon for Lack of Progress in Beirut Blast Investigation

A human rights watchdog on Wednesday condemned the Lebanese authorities for the lack of results in an inquiry into the destructive explosion that rocked the capital of Beirut on August 4, 2020, killing hundreds of people and destroying half of the city

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) A human rights watchdog on Wednesday condemned the Lebanese authorities for the lack of results in an inquiry into the destructive explosion that rocked the capital of Beirut on August 4, 2020, killing hundreds of people and destroying half of the city.

The NGO specified that the blast investigation stalled in December 2020, when Fadi Sawan, the judge attached to the case, charged Lebanese incumbent caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, two former ministers of public works, Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Fenianos, and former Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil with criminal negligence. The officials have not submitted to questioning, and the judge was forced to pause the probe on December 17 for 10 days, as Zeaiter and Khalil filed a court motion to have the judge replaced, claiming his allegations were politically motivated. Since then, the investigation has been stuck.

"Lebanese authorities publicly promised that the investigation into the blast that killed more than 200 people and devastated half the city would take five days, but six months later, the public is still waiting for answers. Moreover, the court handling the case appears to have run roughshod over detained defendants' due process rights, signaling that it is unable or unwilling to deliver justice," Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, said, as cited by the group's statement.

It also read that within the framework of the stalled probe, 37 people were arrested in regard to the explosion, noting that 25 of those detained face due process rights violations, as they have not been made aware of the charges or evidence against them, and thus, their custody contradicts international human rights law.

The group noted that the detainees are mostly low-level customs, port workers, and security officials with ranging responsibilities, who are nonetheless "charged with the same litany of crimes." Consequently, they remain in pre-trial detention indefinitely, it added.

In the meantime, the independence of the probe into the matter is under threat, as even though Sawan was allowed to resume his investigation until the country's Court of Cassation decided on his dismissal, the proceedings are stalled by the COVID-19 restrictions and the backlash of the country's political establishment towards Sawan's inquiry, the NGO said, calling on the authorities to adopt reforms to provide a comprehensive investigation into the blast.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Beirut Same Independence Lebanon Ghazi August December Criminals 2020 Court

Recent Stories

DIG Hazara inspects three police stations of city

29 seconds ago

Karachi Company Police held two drug dealers

30 seconds ago

CM KP Mahmood Khan launches COVID-19 vaccination d ..

32 seconds ago

Pakistan’s likely playing XI for 2nd Test match ..

19 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $56.80 a barrel ..

20 minutes ago

West Indies' Warrican strikes after Shadman fifty

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.