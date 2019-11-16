Rights Group Slams Lebanon For Relying on Antiquated Defamation Law to Silence Critics

A prominent rights group has criticized the Lebanese authorities for increasingly relying on antiquated defamation laws to silence journalists, activists and critics of government figures and policies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) A prominent rights group has criticized the Lebanese authorities for increasingly relying on antiquated defamation laws to silence journalists, activists and critics of government figures and policies.

In a 122-page report titled "'There is a price to Pay': The Criminalization of Peaceful Speech in Lebanon" published on Friday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) detailed how powerful Lebanese political and religious figures have employed Ottoman and French Mandate-era defamation laws against people who publish critical posts on social media.

"Criminal defamation laws are a potent weapon for those in Lebanon who want to silence criticism and debate about pressing social and human rights issues. At this critical juncture, Lebanese officials should safeguard, not stifle, free expression," said Joe Stork, deputy middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

The report described interrogations and detentions used to intimidate critics and outspoken social media users in the country. One journalist from Mustaqbal Web publication was interrogated for hours and forced to delete Twitter posts, while another unnamed detainee was held behind bars for 18 days according to the report.

Since October 17, Lebanon has been experiencing an unprecedented wave of mass protests against endemic corruption and the confessional power-sharing system, which protesters blame for bringing the country to the edge of economic collapse.

The demonstrations led to the resignation of the Saad Hariri government and ongoing, sporadic blockages of roads and highways.

Prior to the outbreak of protests, Lebanon's banking sector had been experiencing a shortage of Dollar notes for weeks which hampered the importing of various important goods, such as fuel, medicines and wheat. This sparked widespread fear of an approaching economic crisis.

In response to reports on dollar shortage, on September 30 the office of President Michel Aoun released a statement saying that "those who broadcast fabricated incidents or false allegations about a decline in the national banknotes to undermine confidence in the state's robust liquidity and bonds...will be sentenced between six months to three years in jail."

The report welcomed recent parliamentary efforts to revamp the defamation and insults law, saying that removing provisions of detention was a positive sign but advised to remove all imprisonment clauses linked to the law.