MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) An international human rights group on Tuesday criticized Mauritanian authorities for arresting opposition supporters and shutting down the Internet, apparently in an effort to stifle dissent over the outcome of the June 22 presidential election.

According to official results, which were contested by opposition candidates, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Mauritania's ruling party candidate and former defense minister, won 52 percent of the vote. Incumbent President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz publicly endorsed Ould Ghazouani's candidacy.

"By shutting down the internet and locking up opposition sympathizers, Mauritanian authorities give the impression they want to suppress opposition to the election results," Lama Fakih, the acting middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Ould Ghazouani declared victory before the final results were calculated, causing protests to erupt nationwide on June 23. Two days later, Interior Minister Ahmedou Ould Abdallah said some 100 people, whom he accused of trying to destabilize the country, were arrested.