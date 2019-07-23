UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Group Slams Mauritanian Gov't For Arresting Opposition Figures After June 22 Vote

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:23 PM

Rights Group Slams Mauritanian Gov't for Arresting Opposition Figures After June 22 Vote

An international human rights group on Tuesday criticized Mauritanian authorities for arresting opposition supporters and shutting down the Internet, apparently in an effort to stifle dissent over the outcome of the June 22 presidential election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) An international human rights group on Tuesday criticized Mauritanian authorities for arresting opposition supporters and shutting down the Internet, apparently in an effort to stifle dissent over the outcome of the June 22 presidential election.

According to official results, which were contested by opposition candidates, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Mauritania's ruling party candidate and former defense minister, won 52 percent of the vote. Incumbent President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz publicly endorsed Ould Ghazouani's candidacy.

"By shutting down the internet and locking up opposition sympathizers, Mauritanian authorities give the impression they want to suppress opposition to the election results," Lama Fakih, the acting middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Ould Ghazouani declared victory before the final results were calculated, causing protests to erupt nationwide on June 23. Two days later, Interior Minister Ahmedou Ould Abdallah said some 100 people, whom he accused of trying to destabilize the country, were arrested.

Related Topics

Election Africa Internet Interior Minister Vote Mauritania Middle East June Opposition

Recent Stories

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

58 seconds ago

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED36 billion ..

25 minutes ago

Start ‘looking East’ as ‘great’ China will ..

25 minutes ago

PASSD Ehsaas announces committees for smooth imple ..

33 seconds ago

Emirates Airline transports 13 million passengers ..

40 minutes ago

Bilawal extends unconditional support for govt's e ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.