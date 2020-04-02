UrduPoint.com
Rights Group Slams Philippine Leader For Ordering Protesters Shot Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

A prominent human rights group slammed on Thursday Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for his controversial order to "shoot dead" people who violate public order amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) A prominent human rights group slammed on Thursday Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for his controversial order to "shoot dead" people who violate public order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Late on Wednesday, Duterte said he had instructed the police and armed forces to shoot dead protesters that violate public order during the lockdown in place because of the pandemic. However, Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa said earlier on Thursday that law enforcement officers would not kill anyone, and that Duterte "probably exaggerated."

"It is deeply alarming that President Duterte has extended a 'shoot to kill' policy to law enforcement agencies. Deadly, unchecked force should never be used in an emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic," Butch Olano, Amnesty International's director for the Philippines, said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week over 20 people were detained in Quezon City during a protest where they were demanding food and other assistance from local authorities.

The rights watchdog called on Duterte to stop inciting violence against protesters during the pandemic and urged local authorities to initiate a dialogue with residents and support the poorest communities.

"We also urge the concerned agencies to investigate members of the police that resorted to disproportionate violence," Olano added.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines exceeds 2,300, with 96 deaths.

