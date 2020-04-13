Rights Group Slams Philippine Senator for Threatening 'Addicts,' 'Peddlers of Fake News'

A prominent human rights group slammed on Monday Philippine Senator Bong Go for his threats to use 'body bags' for drug addicts and people engaged in sharing fake news amid the COVID-19 outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) A prominent human rights group slammed on Monday Philippine Senator Bong Go for his threats to use 'body bags' for drug addicts and people engaged in sharing fake news amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Go, President Rodrigo Duterte's adviser, made his remarks about using body bags for "drug addicts and peddlers of fake news" on Sunday while talking to reporters.

"While hospitals are pleading for body bags and other emergency supplies, callous threats from authorities show a tone-deaf government that is unwilling to keep everybody safe during this global pandemic. This dangerous rhetoric must stop now," Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns Ming Yu Hah said, as quoted by the watchdog's press release.

According to the rights group, Go's rhetoric could have a negative impact on journalists who would otherwise seek to expose problems and limitations of the government's response to the health crisis.

In early April, Amnesty International also criticized Duterte for his controversial order to "shoot dead" people who violate public order amid the coronavirus pandemic. On April 1, Duterte said he had instructed the police and armed forces to shoot dead protesters that violate public order during the lockdown.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 4,932 coronavirus cases and 315 deaths related to COVID-19.