Rights Group Urges Benin To Protect Transgender People After Recent Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) A prominent international rights group on Thursday made an urgent call on the Beninese government to protect the rights of the transgender community in the country after a recent attack on transgender women in the capital.

According to Amnesty International, three transgender women were forced to undress and beaten by a group of men in the capital of Cotonou on April 30. The assailants filmed the harassment and posted the video on the internet.

"The assault on the three transgender women must prompt the authorities to take stronger measures to protect them as well as all their defenders," Amnesty International said.

According to the report, the three transgender women who were set up to attend a fake party were robbed and beaten by the assailants when they realized the trans-women had no breasts.

This is not the first case of hostile attitude toward LGBTI members in the Benin Republic. The president of country's LGBTI rights association told Amnesty International how she has received death and rape threats after she condemned the assault on social media.

Responding to these, Amnesty International urged the lawmakers in the country to devise legislation that will not only prohibit gender-based discrimination but also protect people who defend the rights of transgenders.

