Wed 17th March 2021

Rights Group Urges Biden to Extend Phase Out of Private Prisons to Migrant Detention

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) President Joe Biden, who recently signed an executive order to phase out private prisons in the United States, needs to extend that order to halt abuses inherent in for-profit detention facilities for illegal migrants, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

"The vast majority of people under ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] custody are detained in immigration detention facilities owned or managed by private prison corporations, which have a well-documented record of harsh conditions and negligent care," Amnesty International said in a press release.

In a January executive order, Biden told the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with private prisons. Amnesty International said the order does not apply to immigrant facilities, which are used by the Department of Homeland Security.

Amnesty International said in the release that it has previously documented horrifying conditions in immigration detention, including lack of physical distancing, overcrowding, inadequate hygiene, and negligent medical care, making the facilities tinderboxes for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The rights group called for the immediate release of all illegal immigrants, the release added.

The US reported encountering more than 100,000 undocumented immigrants along the Mexican border in February, with critics warning that the nation faces a repeat of the 2018-19 crisis that featured waves of migrant caravans from Central America.

