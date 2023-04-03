UrduPoint.com

Rights Group Urges Brazil To Amend Data Protection Law In View Of Surveillance On Children

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Rights Group Urges Brazil to Amend Data Protection Law in View of Surveillance on Children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A prominent international human rights organization on Monday called on the Brazilian government to amend its data protection law, after it discovered that educational websites, including those created by state authorities, conducted surveillance on children and collected their personal data.

"Analysis conducted by Human Rights Watch in November 2022 and reviewed again in January 2023 found that seven educational websites extracted and sent children's data to third-party companies, using tracking technologies designed for advertising ... An eighth website, Revisa Enem, sent children's data to a third-party company, though without using ad-specific trackers," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement.

The organization specified that the relevant websites conducted surveillance over children both inside their online classrooms and outside school hours, invading their private lives.

HRW's analysis found that at least five educational websites deployed such tracking techniques that were impossible to avoid or protect against in order to invisibly surveil children, while four of the websites tracked younger generations more intensely than the average adult.

"Lawmakers should amend the law to establish comprehensive child data protection rules, including bans on behavioral advertising and the use of intrusive tracking techniques on children. These rules should also require all actors offering online services to children - including online learning - to provide the highest levels of protection for children's data and their privacy," the statement read.

HRW emphasized that Brazil has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which entitles children to privacy protections.

