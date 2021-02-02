UrduPoint.com
Rights Group Urges Guinean Gov't To Investigate Deaths Of 4 Detained Opposition Activists

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:06 PM

A prominent rights group has called on the Guinean government to investigate the deaths of four opposition activists who lost their lives while in pre-trial detention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) A prominent rights group has called on the Guinean government to investigate the deaths of four opposition activists who lost their lives while in pre-trial detention.

According to Amnesty International, four people who were arrested in connection with a series of opposition protests in 2020 against a planned referendum on constitutional amendments to reset presidential term limits, and the country's October presidential election.

"By refusing to thoroughly investigate these deaths and authorizing the release or hospitalization of sick detainees only when their cases are desperate, the authorities show a deep contempt for human life.

The Guinean authorities must shed light on the circumstances of these deaths in detention and urgently improve conditions of detention," Fabien Offner, Amnesty International's West Africa director, said in a press release.

The rights group said that pre-trial detention facilities in Conakry, the Guinean capital, are highly overcrowded and unsanitary.

Incumbent President Alpha Conde emerged victorious in October's presidential election, defeating opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo. Dozens of people reportedly died in a series of post-election protests that swept through Guinea.

