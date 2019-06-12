Rights Group Urges Hong Kong to Stop Excessive Use of Force Amid Extradition Bill Protests

An international human rights organization on Wednesday called on Hong Kong police to stop using excessive force against people protesting over a proposed extradition bill, which would make it easier to extradite criminal suspects in Hong Kong to mainland China

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters flooded the streets of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to voice their disapproval with the bill's provisions, blocking traffic. Amnesty International said Hong Kong police used tear gas, guns firing bean bags and rubber bullets, pepper spray and batons to disperse the protesters.

"The excessive response from police is fuelling tensions and is likely to contribute to worsening violence, rather than end it. We urge the Hong Kong police not to repeat such abuses against peaceful protesters," Man-kei Tam, the director of Amnesty International Hong Kong, said in a statement.

Tens of thousands have been rallying since last week against the bill. The Hong Kong legislative council said on Wednesday it would delay the extradition bill debate until a later date after protesters tried to storm government buildings.