Rights Group Urges India to Free Reporters Detained During Farmer Riots in New Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) An NGO on Tuesday called on the Indian government to release journalists who were detained while covering farmer rallies in the Indian capital of New Delhi in late January, and focus on an impartial inquiry into the violence during these protests.

Indian farmers have been protesting since November 2020, demanding to repeal three agriculture laws adopted in September 2020, which they see as a threat to their revenues through the cancellation of state-assured pricing safeguards. An attempt of protesting farmers to enter the Indian capital during the celebrations marking the 72nd Republic Day on January 26 turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers, killing at least one farmer and injuring several security troops.

According to Human Rights Watch, among those detained during the unrest, there were several reporters, who were charged with "sedition and promoting communal disharmony" for allegedly false reports about the demonstrator's death and overall violence.

�"The Indian authorities' response to protests has focused on discrediting peaceful protesters, harassing critics of the government, and prosecuting those reporting on the events.

The government instead should conduct a transparent and impartial investigation into the January 26 violence in Delhi," Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said, as cited by the NGO's statement.

The rights watchdog added that the Indian authorities should release all those detained and charged for criminal offenses "in politically motivated cases," including journalists, leaders of farmer organizations, and other activists.

The controversial legislation is designed to provide farmers with the right to set their prices for the products they make, and trade directly with private companies without the�Agricultural Produce Market Committee, which comes as the state middleman. However, farmers fear that the laws would give more power to corporate buyers and lead to the annulment of state-guaranteed minimum prices for agricultural products, affecting their revenues.