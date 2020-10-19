Rights Group Urges Mauritanian Government to Drop Blasphemy Charges Against 8 Activists

A prominent human rights group has urged the Mauritanian government to drop blasphemy charges filed against eight political activists, including five who are currently being held in pretrial detention centers, according to a press release published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) A prominent human rights group has urged the Mauritanian government to drop blasphemy charges filed against eight political activists, including five who are currently being held in pretrial detention centers, according to a press release published on Monday.

The defendants could face the death penalty after they were charged over allegations of blasphemy towards islam, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said, adding that the charges relate to an information system that allowed the publication of messages that undermined Islamic values.

"These charges should have never been brought in the first place, let alone been used to jail five people for eight months," Eric Goldstein, HRW's acting middle East and North Africa director, said in the press release.

Three of the individuals are also accused of colluding with two foreign nationals who were deported from Mauritania for allegedly attempting to convert members of the population to Christianity, the rights group stated.

The eight individuals were questioned by law enforcement officers after they attended a meeting organized by the Alliance for the Refoundation of the Mauritanian State, a new organization that calls for widespread reforms in the country, the rights group said.

Those convicted of blasphemy in Mauritania can face the death penalty, although a de facto moratorium on executions has been in force in the North African country since 1987.