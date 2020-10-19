UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Group Urges Mauritanian Government To Drop Blasphemy Charges Against 8 Activists

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:55 PM

Rights Group Urges Mauritanian Government to Drop Blasphemy Charges Against 8 Activists

A prominent human rights group has urged the Mauritanian government to drop blasphemy charges filed against eight political activists, including five who are currently being held in pretrial detention centers, according to a press release published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) A prominent human rights group has urged the Mauritanian government to drop blasphemy charges filed against eight political activists, including five who are currently being held in pretrial detention centers, according to a press release published on Monday.

The defendants could face the death penalty after they were charged over allegations of blasphemy towards islam, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said, adding that the charges relate to an information system that allowed the publication of messages that undermined Islamic values.

"These charges should have never been brought in the first place, let alone been used to jail five people for eight months," Eric Goldstein, HRW's acting middle East and North Africa director, said in the press release.

Three of the individuals are also accused of colluding with two foreign nationals who were deported from Mauritania for allegedly attempting to convert members of the population to Christianity, the rights group stated.

The eight individuals were questioned by law enforcement officers after they attended a meeting organized by the Alliance for the Refoundation of the Mauritanian State, a new organization that calls for widespread reforms in the country, the rights group said.

Those convicted of blasphemy in Mauritania can face the death penalty, although a de facto moratorium on executions has been in force in the North African country since 1987.

Related Topics

Africa Jail Blasphemy Alliance Mauritania Middle East Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

11 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

11 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

21 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World, Zoological Society of L ..

41 minutes ago

UAE has taken regional lead in supporting transiti ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Customs supports economic decision making wi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.