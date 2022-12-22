MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) A prominent international human rights organization on Thursday urged the Peruvian authorities to conduct a prompt, thorough and independent investigation into at least 21 deaths during the ongoing violent protests across the country.

On December 7, former President Pedro Castillo was jailed on accusations of rebellion and abuse of power after he tried to dissolve the parliament that was seeking his impeachment. The ouster prompted nationwide violent protests.

"The violence committed during the protests needs to be investigated, but does not justify any excessive use of force by security forces, which may endanger people's health and lives," Juanita Goebertus, Americas division director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

The director added that the "Peruvian authorities should prioritize dialogue and respect for human rights as they seek a solution to the country's ongoing political crisis."

At least 21 protesters have been reportedly killed during protests, HRW said, adding that 356 demonstrators and 290 police officers had been injured.

The rights watchdog alleged that some violence occurred after Peruvian President Dina Boluarte declared a 30-day state of emergency on December 14, which suspended, among other things, freedom of association, as well as allowed searches without a warrant and deployed the armed forces to maintain public order.