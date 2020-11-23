UrduPoint.com
Rights Group Urges Somali Authorities To Expedite Investigation Of Health Worker Massacre

Mon 23rd November 2020

Rights Group Urges Somali Authorities to Expedite Investigation of Health Worker Massacre

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Monday urged the Somali government to expedite its investigation into the massacre of seven health care workers and one pharmacist in Hirshabelle state back in May.

According to the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization, masked gunmen entered a clinic in the village of Gololey on May 27 and took eight males captive. Their remains were later found outside the village, the rights group said.

"The possible involvement of security forces in this appalling incident puts an even greater onus on the government to thoroughly investigate and prosecute those responsible and appropriately compensate the victims' families," Laetitia Bader, HRW's Horn of Africa director, said in a press release.

The Al-Shabab Islamist militia and the Somali security forces have denied responsibility for the attack, the rights group said. Investigations into the incident have been launched by the regional authorities and the Somali police, although the results are yet to be published, HRW added.

"The government should show that they can credibly investigate and appropriately prosecute an incident that devastated a community at a time when health workers are so urgently needed," Bader stated.

According to the Aid Worker Security Database, 14 humanitarian workers have been killed in Somalia throughout 2020 so far.

