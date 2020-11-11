UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Group Urges Spain To End Overcrowding At Makeshift Gran Canaria Migrant Facility

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:27 PM

Rights Group Urges Spain to End Overcrowding at Makeshift Gran Canaria Migrant Facility

The Spanish government should urgently alleviate overcrowding and unsanitary conditions at a makeshift migrant holding facility on Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands, as local authorities struggle to contain a recent surge in migrant arrivals, a prominent rights group said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Spanish government should urgently alleviate overcrowding and unsanitary conditions at a makeshift migrant holding facility on Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands, as local authorities struggle to contain a recent surge in migrant arrivals, a prominent rights group said on Wednesday.

The number of migrants at the facility, which is located on the Arguineguin pier, has doubled to more than 2,000 since Saturday, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization said.

"I cannot imagine the situation now with over double the people. Even assuming the best intentions of those working there, these conditions do not respect people's dignity or basic rights, nor do they reflect well on Spain," Judith Sunderland, the acting Europe and Central Asia director at HRW, said in a press release.

During an inspection of the facility on November 7, HRW observers noted rows of crowded tents with 30 to 40 people sharing one portable toilet, Sunderland added.

Officials in the Canary Islands have called for urgent help to respond to the recent surge in migrants traveling across from the western coast of Africa.

According to the International Organization for Migration, an estimated 200 boats carrying at least 5,000 migrants have reached the Canary Islands since September, more than double the entire total in 2019.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Sunderland Spain September November 2019 From Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

31 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

36 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

46 minutes ago

Japanese Nuclear Reactor Damaged in 2011 Disaster ..

4 minutes ago

Russia in Close Cooperation With BRICS on COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Wishes Poland's Duda Happy Independence ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.