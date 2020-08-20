UrduPoint.com
Rights Group Urges Thailand To Free Pro-Democracy Activists, Drop Charges Against Them

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:57 PM

Rights Group Urges Thailand to Free Pro-Democracy Activists, Drop Charges Against Them

A prominent human rights group urged the Thai authorities on Thursday to immediately free pro-democracy activists who were unlawfully detained for their involvement in peaceful protests and drop all charges against them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A prominent human rights group urged the Thai authorities on Thursday to immediately free pro-democracy activists who were unlawfully detained for their involvement in peaceful protests and drop all charges against them.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Thai law enforcement officers arrested four activists on Wednesday. One of the activists, Arnon Nampha, was charged with sedition, which carries a maximum seven-year prison term, violating the ban on public gatherings, and other criminal offenses related to his involvement in a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok on August 3. Three other activists are also facing sedition and other charges similar to those brought against Nampha.

"The Thai government's repeated promises to listen to dissenting voices have proven meaningless as the crackdown on pro-democracy activists continues unabated.

The authorities should right their wrong and immediately drop the charges and release Arnon and other detained activists," Brad Adams, the executive director of HRW's Asia division, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Thailand has been protesting against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government since mid-July. In the most recent Sunday demonstrations, more than 10,000 people took to the streets in Bangkok.

The protesters, many of them students, have been calling on the government to stop the crackdown on its critics, rewrite the constitution and dissolve the lower house of parliament.

Organizers said they aimed to gather 50,000 signatures in support of a new constitution in the coming weeks.

