Rights Group Urges Thailand to Lift Ban on Outspoken TV Channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Wednesday urged the Thai government to immediately reinstate the Voice tv liberal broadcaster after it was shut down for streaming the Bangkok anti-government protests, stressing that targeted censorship is an infringement on the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Thai government closed down Voice TV last Friday, claiming that its online streaming of pro-democracy rallies in Bangkok violated the media restrictions under the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations and the Computer-Related Crime Act.

"Concerned governments and the United Nations should publicly demand an immediate end to the Thai government's censorship and political repression. Prime Minister [Prayut Chan-o-cha] should immediately lift Voice TV's ban and end further attempts to stifle media freedom and free speech in Thailand," HRW Asia Director Brad Adams was quoted as saying in a press release.

Voice TV is only one of the four Thai media outlets that the government banned for covering the Bangkok protests, according to the press release. The three others include The Reporters, The Standard, and Prachatai. The watchdog said it had obtained a document suggesting that another one is soon to be blocked the Free Youth democracy movement's account on Telegram.

"The crackdown is part of a bigger effort to bully and control the media into becoming a government mouthpiece," Adams said.

On October 15, Thailand declared a state of emergency in Bangkok amid persistent anti-government protests. The opposition has called the move illegal, claiming that the demonstrations were peaceful and have threatened neither national security nor public order.

Protests in Thailand are now in their third month, with thousands of pro-democracy protesters calling for constitutional reforms. The protesters also demand that the government step down and the king's powers become more limited under the constitution.