UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Group Urges Thailand To Lift Ban On Outspoken TV Channel

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:56 PM

Rights Group Urges Thailand to Lift Ban on Outspoken TV Channel

A prominent human rights group on Wednesday urged the Thai government to immediately reinstate the Voice TV liberal broadcaster after it was shut down for streaming the Bangkok anti-government protests, stressing that targeted censorship is an infringement on the constitutional right to freedom of expression

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Wednesday urged the Thai government to immediately reinstate the Voice tv liberal broadcaster after it was shut down for streaming the Bangkok anti-government protests, stressing that targeted censorship is an infringement on the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Thai government closed down Voice TV last Friday, claiming that its online streaming of pro-democracy rallies in Bangkok violated the media restrictions under the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations and the Computer-Related Crime Act.

"Concerned governments and the United Nations should publicly demand an immediate end to the Thai government's censorship and political repression. Prime Minister [Prayut Chan-o-cha] should immediately lift Voice TV's ban and end further attempts to stifle media freedom and free speech in Thailand," HRW Asia Director Brad Adams was quoted as saying in a press release.

Voice TV is only one of the four Thai media outlets that the government banned for covering the Bangkok protests, according to the press release. The three others include The Reporters, The Standard, and Prachatai. The watchdog said it had obtained a document suggesting that another one is soon to be blocked the Free Youth democracy movement's account on Telegram.

"The crackdown is part of a bigger effort to bully and control the media into becoming a government mouthpiece," Adams said.

On October 15, Thailand declared a state of emergency in Bangkok amid persistent anti-government protests. The opposition has called the move illegal, claiming that the demonstrations were peaceful and have threatened neither national security nor public order.

Protests in Thailand are now in their third month, with thousands of pro-democracy protesters calling for constitutional reforms. The protesters also demand that the government step down and the king's powers become more limited under the constitution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand United Nations Democracy Threatened Bangkok October Media TV Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

34 minutes ago

Protecting lives, property of Chinese top priority ..

15 seconds ago

Commissioner visits Sahulat Bazaars, checks qualit ..

18 seconds ago

World Polio Day to be observed on Oct 24

19 seconds ago

Shibli grieves over loss of lives in Karachi blast ..

3 minutes ago

SBP organises al 'Hygiene Awareness Seminar on Den ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.