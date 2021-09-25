Around 20 global and Tunisian human rights groups on Saturday condemned a "power grab" by Tunisia's president and warned of a slide back towards authoritarianism

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Around 20 global and Tunisian human rights groups on Saturday condemned a "power grab" by Tunisia's president and warned of a slide back towards authoritarianism.

They "strongly denounce the decisions taken unilaterally by President Kais Saied, reaffirm their unwavering attachment to democratic principles and condemn the seizure of power and the lack of any form of safeguards.

"Signatories to the statement included Amnesty International's Tunisia section, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, and the Tunisian Network for Transitional Justice.