Rights Groups Sue Texas Governor For Limiting Ballot Drop-Off Locations - Court Documents

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Rights Groups Sue Texas Governor for Limiting Ballot Drop-Off Locations - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Two rights groups and two voters have filed a lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and several county election officials for limiting the number of ballot drop-off offices for the upcoming November 3 presidential election, court documents revealed on Friday.

"In the midst of an election that is already underway, forcing such new burdens on voters who relied on a different set of election rules to make their voting plan, is unreasonable, unfair and unconstitutional," the court document said.

On Thursday, Abbott issued an order to close the majority of ballot drop-off offices in the state, allowing only one site for each of the 254 counties.

Abbott said he undertook this action to ensure transparency and enable the authorities to stop any potential illegal voting.

The lawsuit was filed by the Texas League of United Latin American Citizens, the National League of United Latin American Citizens and two voters. They argue that the governor's order may discourage absentee voters from casting their ballots because of the increased travel time, longer wait times and increased risk to exposure to the novel coronavirus.

