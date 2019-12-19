Rights Groups Sue US Customs Agency for Records on Secret Teams Vetting Travelers - Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the US Customs and Border Protection to obtain records about the agency's secret units vetting travelers who present no security risk to the United States, court documents revealed.

"This action under the Freedom of Information Act ('FOIA') seeks to compel US Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') to release records pertaining to its Tactical Terrorism Response Teams ('TTRTs'), highly secretive units that operate at US ports of entry and target, detain, search, question and/or deny entry to people with valid travel documents who present no security risk," the court documents said.

The TTRT activities raise serious constitutional concerns because agents may target travelers - including US citizens - for detention, search or questioning without a valid reason, the court documents noted.

The rights groups are concerned the TTRT officers may be engaging in unlawful profiling based on race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, or their proxies, the court documents said.

The court documents said the US Border Patrol has failed to respond to FOIA requests from rights groups seeking information about how the TTRTs operate and what safeguards, if any, are in place to prevent abuse and protect individuals' rights.

The ACLU, joined by the ACLU Foundation and rights group CLEAR, filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.