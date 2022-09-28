UrduPoint.com

Rights Groups To File Complaint With UN Accusing Ottawa Of Anti-Black Hiring Practices

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Rights Groups to File Complaint With UN Accusing Ottawa of Anti-Black Hiring Practices

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Civil rights groups are filing a complaint with the UN against the Canadian government over systemic discrimination in federal hiring practices, Black Class Action Secretariat Executive Director, Nicholas Marcus Thompson, said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Today, we're announcing in partnership with Amnesty International Canada, the filing of a complaint to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. This complaint details systemic, anti-black racism, in hiring and promotion within Canada's federal public service," Thompson said.

Thompson said the Canadian government must be held accountable for their current and past "failures," as they are not fulfilling their international obligations in many areas and under various UN treaties and conventions.

Under the complaint, it is requested that Canada creates plans for increasing the working opportunities for black women, and the setting of targets for hiring and promoting black workers in the country, Thompson added.

In 2020, Thompson in partnership with former and current black public servants, sued President Justin Trudeau's government at the Federal Court of Canada seeking "justice" with C$2.5 billion ($1.83 billion) in compensation for systemic discrimination dating back to 1970.

