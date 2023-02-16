Rights Groups Urge EU to Suspend Upcoming Human Rights Dialogue With China

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A group of 10 human rights organizations have sent a joint public letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urging him to stop the upcoming EU-China human rights dialogue from happening due to the ongoing rights crisis in China.

"The European Union should suspend its upcoming human rights dialogue with the Chinese government, given the magnitude of China's rights crisis, including its potential responsibility for crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang region," Human Rights Watch (HRW), one of the signatory organizations, said.

The human rights groups urged the EU to dedicate upcoming meetings "to commit to follow up the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights report on Xinjiang" and launch an independent international investigative mechanism into human rights violations, including crimes against humanity, targeting Uyghurs and other Muslim communities.

"The EU should also publicly call for an end to China's brutal repression in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and for the release of arbitrarily detained human rights defenders and activists," the watchdog also said.

Since 2019, China and the EU suspended their human rights dialogues after the bloc had imposed sanctions against Chinese officials who were allegedly involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Beijing retaliated with its own sanctions against members of the EU Parliament and other individuals and companies.

Various human rights and non-governmental organizations around the world have reported persistent violations of human rights in China's Xinjiang. The UN Human Rights Office said in September 2022 that the extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups in Xinjiang may constitute international crimes and human rights violations.

At the end of August 2018, experts from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that up to 1 million ethnic Uyghurs could be in Beijing-run "re-education camps" in Xinjiang. Beijing has denied the existence of "re-education camps" on numerous occasions, insisting that the country was fully complying with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.