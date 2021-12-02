UrduPoint.com

Rights Groups Urge Pope To Take Stand On Alleged Greek Pushbacks

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:06 PM

Rights groups urge Pope to take stand on alleged Greek pushbacks

Dozens of refugee rights groups in Greece on Thursday urged Pope Francis, who is visiting on Saturday, to help halt illegal pushbacks of migrants allegedly carried out by Greek border forces

Athens, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Dozens of refugee rights groups in Greece on Thursday urged Pope Francis, who is visiting on Saturday, to help halt illegal pushbacks of migrants allegedly carried out by Greek border forces.

"Reports of serious violations of human rights taking place across European borders, to the extent of pushing people back to Turkey, have been corroborated by international organizations," the 36 groups said in a letter to the pope, unveiled at a press conference on Thursday.

"This systematic practice endangers the life of people, including young children, that often end up abandoned in the middle of the sea." "This illegal practice must end, and we ask you to deploy all your influence, in order for this to stop and in order to establish an independent border monitoring mechanism that will investigate these events," the groups including medical charity M�decins du Monde and Jesuit Refugee Service Greece said.

NGOs in Greece have repeatedly decried slow asylum procedures and the alleged mistreatment of migrants and refugees in camps and at the EU member's borders, which Greece's government steadfastly denies.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported than an Afghan interpreter for the EU border agency Frontex had been among 100 people allegedly assaulted and expelled to Turkey in September.

The Greek ombudsman's office is investigating the claim.

European Union officials are already separately looking into allegations of maltreatment of the man, who says the guards mistook him for an asylum seeker.

Asked about the issue on Thursday, government spokesman Giannis Economou said Greek authorities "evaluate any complaint from trusted and reliable sources" and that competent authorities "are doing their jobs within their responsibilities." In November, German MEP Cornelia Ernst said she had found five Somali migrants hiding from a "potential pushback" on the island of Samos.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi at the time said he had asked the national transparency authority, an independent watchdog that usually monitors civil service corruption, to investigate.

Francis has denounced the "hostility" and "exploitation" migrants in Europe have faced. On Sunday the pontiff will visit the island of Lesbos, one of the main gateways for refugees to Europe.

Lesbos was home to Europe's largest refugee camp until it burned down last year. The pope is scheduled to visit a new camp and speak to some of the residents.

According to UN estimates, around 96,000 refugees and asylum seekers live in Greece.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Corruption United Nations Europe Turkey German Visit Young Man New York Greece September November Border Sunday All From Government Refugee Jobs

Recent Stories

Federal Supreme Council holds meeting in Hatta, Du ..

Federal Supreme Council holds meeting in Hatta, Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Hassan Tariq National Ranking Tennis Championship ..

Hassan Tariq National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021: Yousaf Khalil stuns Aqee ..

2 minutes ago
 214 new cases of COVID-19 detected, no death repor ..

214 new cases of COVID-19 detected, no death reported

2 minutes ago
 112,793 complaints received at IGP complaint cente ..

112,793 complaints received at IGP complaint center in 2021

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond If US Imposes New Sanctions - La ..

Russia to Respond If US Imposes New Sanctions - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tributes

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tributes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.