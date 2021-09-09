Rights Groups Urge UN Member States to Create Investigative Mechanism on Afghanistan

A group of 54 international human rights organizations called on UN member states on Thursday to adopt a resolution that will create a special investigative mechanism on Afghanistan at the upcoming Human Rights Council (HRC) session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A group of 54 international human rights organizations called on UN member states on Thursday to adopt a resolution that will create a special investigative mechanism on Afghanistan at the upcoming Human Rights Council (HRC) session.

The 48th regular HRC session is scheduled to take place from September 13 to October 8.

"We, the undersigned organisations, write to urge UN Member States to ensure the adoption of a robust resolution to establish a Fact-Finding Mission or similar independent investigative mechanism on Afghanistan as a matter of priority at the upcoming 48th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council," the open letter read.

The rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, among others, expressed "profound regret" over the recent HRC special session on Afghanistan that failed to deliver "a credible response to the escalating human rights crisis gripping the country."

"The adopted resolution falls far short of the consistent calls of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights ... and does not live up to the mandate of the HRC to effectively address situations of violations of human rights, including gross and systematic violations," the statement read.

The organizations believe that a fact-finding mission or an investigative mechanism with a multi-year mandate and resources to monitor and regularly report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan is critical as part of the broader international response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in the country.

"We urge all UN Member States, to take urgent action to correct the HRC's course, by ensuring a robust independent investigative mechanism is put in place when it meets for its 48th regular session in September," the groups said.

After the Taliban (banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan last month, many countries decided not to sever ties until the new authorities make clear their stance on human rights, including rights of women and girls.

The recently unveiled interim Afghan government includes no non-Taliban members and no women. The United Nations, the European Union and a number of countries and organizations expressed disappointment with the composition of the government, headed by Hasan Akhund, who has been under international sanctions since 2001.