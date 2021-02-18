UrduPoint.com
Rights NGO Alleges 14 New Extrajudicial Executions In Venezuela, Demands ICC Reaction

Thu 18th February 2021

Venezuela's security forces could have carried out at least 14 extrajudicial executions during a crackdown on gangs in the La Vega area of Caracas in early January, a prominent rights group said on Thursday, urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to include the allegations into its years-long preliminary investigation concerning the country

According to Amnesty International, La Vega has witnessed heavy police presence since January 6 with over 650 security officers subsequently deployed to the area to respond to alleged clashes between gangs and police.

"There are solid reasons to believe that at least 14 of the deaths in La Vega between January 6 and 9 were likely extrajudicial executions, a crime under international law that might constitute crimes against humanity. Despite repeated condemnation by international organizations and the courageous Venezuelan civil society, these crimes continue year after year, hand in hand with utter impunity," Amnesty International Americas director Erika Guevara-Rosas said.

The rights group bases its findings on open-source data and images of bodies of those deceased, which mostly have gunshot wounds to the heart or the head, suggesting that they resulted from extrajudicial executions rather than a direct confrontation.

"The location and number of gunshot wounds on the bodies of the victims in La Vega make the official version that these deaths occurred in a confrontation with crossfire even less credible," Guevara-Rosas stated.

The examination of the ICC prosecutor's office thus "becomes more necessary than ever," as there is "no sign of any impartial and independent investigation into these events" in Venezuela, she added.

