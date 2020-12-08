Rights NGO Calls for Intensifying Investigation Into Thai Dissident Disappearance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) An international human rights watchdog on Tuesday called for intensifying the investigation into a Thai dissident disappearance in Cambodia this summer.

Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit had to flee to Cambodia after Thai authorities charged him with publishing anti-government material on social media. On June 4 Satsaksit was kidnapped from an apartment in Phnom Penh by unknown persons. To this day, his whereabouts and fate remain unknown. Cambodian authorities are conducting a slow moving investigation without showing tangible results against the background of important evidence.

"The Cambodian authorities must redouble their efforts to thoroughly, independently and impartially investigate the disappearance of Thai dissident Wanchalearm Satsaksit and determine his fate and whereabouts," Amnesty International said.

Amnesty International has previously expressed concern about the fate of exiles from Thailand in neighboring countries. It is not the first case of kidnappings and murders in region, and the rights NGO called on the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights to strengthen efforts to protect human rights in Southeast Asia.