UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights NGO Files Suit Against Google, Apple, Tesla Over Forced Child Labor In Congo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:58 PM

Rights NGO Files Suit Against Google, Apple, Tesla Over Forced Child Labor in Congo

A human rights non-profit has filed a lawsuit against global tech giants, including Apple, Google and Tesla, among other corporations, on behalf of 14 plaintiffs who were directly or indirectly affected by forced child labor in the world's largest Congolese cobalt mines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) A human rights non-profit has filed a lawsuit against global tech giants, including Apple, Google and Tesla, among other corporations, on behalf of 14 plaintiffs who were directly or indirectly affected by forced child labor in the world's largest Congolese cobalt mines.

"Defendants Apple Inc. ("Apple"), Alphabet, Inc. ("Alphabet") (which is the parent company of Google LLC) ("Google"), Dell Technologies Inc. ("Dell"), microsoft Inc. ("Microsoft"), and Tesla Inc. ("Tesla") are knowingly benefiting from and aiding and abetting the cruel and brutal use of young children in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") to mine cobalt, a key component of every rechargeable lithium-ion battery used in the electronic devices these companies manufacture," the official complaint of the International Rights Advocates read.

A 79-page case, which was filed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Sunday, revealed the tragic outcomes of forced labor among minors in the central African country, including numerous deaths in tunnel collapses and severe injuries as a result of hazards common to cobalt mining.

"The tech boom has caused an explosion in demand for cobalt, but in one of the most extreme contrasts imaginable, cobalt is mined in the DRC under extremely dangerous stone-age conditions by children paid a Dollar or two a day to supply cobalt for the expensive gadgets made by some of the richest companies in the world," the human rights group said.

The families of deceased children, as well as those who sustained life-long injuries, are seeking damages and further compensation for alleged negligent supervision and unjust enrichment.

The case was the first lawsuit of its kind against any of the tech-giant defendants.

Related Topics

World Google Dollar Company Young Cobalt Columbia United States Congo Sunday Apple From Tesla Court

Recent Stories

Liverpool face Atletico in Champions League last 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister inaugurates five-day anti-polio cam ..

2 minutes ago

APS worst, painful incident: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad asks WASA to complete all o ..

2 minutes ago

 Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khan’s ne ..

55 minutes ago

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.