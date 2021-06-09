UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights NGO Urges Colombia To Act On 'Egregious' Police Abuse During Protests

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Rights NGO Urges Colombia to Act on 'Egregious' Police Abuse During Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Colombian government should tackle "egregious" police abuse of protesters immediately and embark on a law enforcement reform, a prominent international rights group said on Wednesday.

Since late April, the Latin American country has been gripped by protests against tax hikes, which continue despite the authorities abandoning the initiative. Originally declared peaceful, the demonstrations have led to a significant increase in violence in the country. President Ivan Duque has since ordered army units to assist the police. Even though on June 6 he said that his government would take steps to transform the police, significant changes have not occurred.

"Members of the Colombian National Police have committed egregious abuses against mostly peaceful demonstrators in protests that began in April 2021 ... Colombia's government should take urgent measures to protect human rights, initiate a comprehensive police reform effort to ensure that officers respect the right of peaceful assembly, and bring those responsible for abuses to justice," Human Rights Watch said.

The organization claims that police abuse of authority and lack of respect for human rights have become commonplace in Colombia.

"These brutal abuses are not isolated incidents by rogue officers, but rather the result of systemic shortcomings of the Colombian police. Comprehensive reform that clearly separates the police from the military and ensures adequate oversight and accountability is needed to ensure that these violations don't occur again," HRW Americas director Jose Miguel Vivanco said.

According to Human Rights Watch, it can confirm 34 deaths which occurred during protests. The Colombian Ministry of Defense says that over 1,100 protesters and bystanders have been injured, including journalists and human rights defenders. Approximately 1,200 have been detained, and 419 have been reported missing during the protest wave.

Since late April, the protesters have significantly expanded their demands. Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Protest Army Police Mobile Student Colombia April June From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS, SPCA jointly holds training on stray dog bir ..

13 minutes ago

Infinix has announced its ultimate gaming champion ..

19 minutes ago

96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

27 minutes ago

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

30 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.