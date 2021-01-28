UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights NGO Urges Tunisia To Probe Man's Death After Reckless Tear Gas Use At Protests

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:27 PM

Rights NGO Urges Tunisia to Probe Man's Death After Reckless Tear Gas Use at Protests

A prominent rights group on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the death of a young man who was reportedly hit by a tear gas canister amid protests that rocked Tunisia on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Jasmine Revolution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) A prominent rights group on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the death of a young man who was reportedly hit by a tear gas canister amid protests that rocked Tunisia on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Jasmine Revolution.

According to Amnesty International, two young men, Haykal Rachdi and Aymen Mahmoudi, both 21, were injured under similar circumstances in the western town of Subaytilah late on January 18. Both told their relatives that they were hit by tear gas canisters fired by riot police. Rachdi succumbed to his wounds several days later. Mahmoudi underwent serious surgery to repair bone wounds.

"The tragic death of Haykal Rachdi, a young man who was seeking a better future, must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated. The investigation should include interviews with witnesses and an independent forensic medical examination, and those responsible for his killing must face justice," Amnesty International's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, Amna Guellali, said.

The rights group also called for a thorough probe into Mahmoudi's serious injury.

Relatives of both men told Amnesty International that the two were hit by tear gas canisters when they were passing by the area of protests.

The NGO said, citing Subaytilah residents, that riot police fired tear gas indiscriminately during protests, often in the middle of densely populated residential neighborhoods, with some canisters even landing in people's homes.

The group urged the Tunisian authorities to respect people's freedom of assembly and stop reckless use of tear gas.

Nationwide demonstrations broke out in Tunisia in mid-January after the government imposed a new coronavirus lockdown. The unrest coincided with the anniversary of the Jasmine Revolution, with the protesters expressing frustration over a lack of political and economic reforms a decade on. The protests are accompanied by road blockades, acts of vandalism and clashes with police. Hundreds of demonstrators have been detained, the majority of whom are under 25 years old.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa Injured Police Amnesty International Road Young Man Tunisia Middle East January Gas Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

25 seconds ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

7 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Decries Escalation of Crackd ..

26 seconds ago

Mexico City Breaks Daily Record of COVID-19 Death ..

28 seconds ago

LDA demolishes various structure in city

29 seconds ago

DC inspect facilities at Services Hospital

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.