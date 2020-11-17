UrduPoint.com
Rights NGO Urges UK's Johnson To Use G20 Summit To Call For Freeing Saudi Women Activists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:49 PM

The United Kingdom should use the upcoming Riyadh-hosted G20 summit as an opportunity to call for the release of Saudi women's rights activists, a prominent international rights group has said in a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United Kingdom should use the upcoming Riyadh-hosted G20 summit as an opportunity to call for the release of Saudi women's rights activists, a prominent international rights group has said in a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to Amnesty International, 13 Saudi women's rights champions have been on trial in the kingdom on charges related to their activism. Five women are currently in jail, while the other eight have been released on bail. Several of the activists have reportedly been tortured and subjected to sexual abuse, according to the rights group.

"In a letter to the PM, Amnesty UK Director Kate Allen welcomes the fact that the Government has previously called for the women's release as part of joint statements at international forums, but says the UK should take a 'stand' at the G20," the rights group said on Tuesday.

The non-governmental organization recalled that Saudi ambassador in London, Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in an interview with The Guardian last week had not ruled out that the country might consider clemency for the activists ahead of the summit.

"The [UK] Prime Minister should call the Saudis' bluff on this - 'you say you're committed to women's rights, well show it, release these women,'" Allen said.

The G20 summit will be held online from November 21-22.

