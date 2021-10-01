Rights Watch Watchdog Says Afghan Authorities Violate Freedom of Speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Afghanistan's new government has imposed severe restrictions on media activities, jeopardizing freedom of speech in the country, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Friday.

"Despite the Taliban's (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) promises to allow media that 'respected Islamic values' to function, the new rules are suffocating media freedom in the country," Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

In late September, the Taliban Ministry of Information and Culture announced new rules governing media in the country.

"Media are prohibited from printing or broadcasting reports that are contrary to islam, insult national figures, or distort news content. Journalists are required to ensure that their reporting is balanced and not report on matters that have not been confirmed by officials or issues that could have a negative impact on the public's attitude.

Media outlets are required to prepare detailed reports with the new governmental regulatory body before publication," HRW said.

Since coming to power in Kabul on August 15, the Taliban have detained at least 32 journalists, most of whom have been released after warnings about their reporting, but some have been beaten, according to HRW. The new rules have led to the closure of part of the media, some journalists fled the country, those news agencies that still continue their work are heavily censored.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15. The US-led NATO troops were withdrawn by August 31, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of its interim government.