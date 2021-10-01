UrduPoint.com

Rights Watch Watchdog Says Afghan Authorities Violate Freedom Of Speech

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Rights Watch Watchdog Says Afghan Authorities Violate Freedom of Speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Afghanistan's new government has imposed severe restrictions on media activities, jeopardizing freedom of speech in the country, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Friday.

"Despite the Taliban's (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) promises to allow media that 'respected Islamic values' to function, the new rules are suffocating media freedom in the country," Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

In late September, the Taliban Ministry of Information and Culture announced new rules governing media in the country.

"Media are prohibited from printing or broadcasting reports that are contrary to islam, insult national figures, or distort news content. Journalists are required to ensure that their reporting is balanced and not report on matters that have not been confirmed by officials or issues that could have a negative impact on the public's attitude.

Media outlets are required to prepare detailed reports with the new governmental regulatory body before publication," HRW said.

Since coming to power in Kabul on August 15, the Taliban have detained at least 32 journalists, most of whom have been released after warnings about their reporting, but some have been beaten, according to HRW. The new rules have led to the closure of part of the media, some journalists fled the country, those news agencies that still continue their work are heavily censored.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15. The US-led NATO troops were withdrawn by August 31, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of its interim government.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Russia August September Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

27 minutes ago
 US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind ..

US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Contaminatio ..

28 minutes ago
 COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools excee ..

COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools exceed 1,400

28 minutes ago
 Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered mo ..

Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered money

28 minutes ago
 Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will ..

Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will Not Affect Results - Finance ..

28 minutes ago
 Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK ..

Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK PM

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.