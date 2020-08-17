UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Watchdog Alarmed At Egypt's Crackdown On Female Online Influencers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:34 PM

Rights Watchdog Alarmed at Egypt's Crackdown on Female Online Influencers

An international rights watchdog expressed concerns on Monday over a "spate of morality prosecutions" of women in Egypt on charges of undermining family values via speaking out on social media or posting allegedly indecent videos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) An international rights watchdog expressed concerns on Monday over a "spate of morality prosecutions" of women in Egypt on charges of undermining family values via speaking out on social media or posting allegedly indecent videos.

According to Human Rights Watchdog (HRW), Egyptian authorities launched an "abusive campaign" targeting female social media celebrities in April. At least 15 people, including women and men who aided them, have since been arrested over "indecent videos" shared on social media.

The watchdog asserts that in the majority of the posts "the women appear fully dressed, at times singing or dancing." One of the girls to be prosecuted, 17, was the one who spoke out about being beaten and raped.

"Arresting women and girls on very vague grounds simply for posting videos and photos of themselves on social media sites is discriminatory and directly violates their right to free expression.

Policing women's peaceful conduct online smacks of a new effort to control women's use of public spaces," Rothna Begum, senior women's rights researcher at HRW, said.

The rights group expresses particular concerns over 17-year-old Aya, who was "detained pending investigation as a victim of sexual assault but also as a suspect in morality-related offenses for her videos." HRW demanded that the girl be released and receive care, recalling that detention of children is prohibited, except as a last resort.

Several female influencers and men who aided them have already been sentenced to 2-3 years in jail, according to the watchdog.

Related Topics

Egypt Jail Social Media April Women Family

Recent Stories

PM’s personal interest in strengthening SME sect ..

37 seconds ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 Li ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

6 minutes ago

Javed Bashir born on 8th August 1973 is a Pakistan ..

8 minutes ago

Hope Probe completes ‘Perfect’ Trajectory Corr ..

21 minutes ago

New Zealand postpones elections amid fears of Coro ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.