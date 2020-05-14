UrduPoint.com
Rights Watchdog Calls For Children's Release From Jail Amid Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:18 PM

The authorities should free all children held in jail who are not an immediate safety risk to protect them from the coronavirus infection, a prominent human rights group said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The authorities should free all children held in jail who are not an immediate safety risk to protect them from the coronavirus infection, a prominent human rights group said Thursday.

"Governments should act to substantially reduce the number of children in detention facilities," children's rights advocacy director of Human Rights Watch, Jo Becker, said, adding that the virus made children's release all the more urgent.

HRW has estimated that some 20 countries have freed child prisoners since the start of the pandemic, in comparison to adult detainees who have been released in at least 79 countries.

"Child detainees seem to be an afterthought, if they are considered at all, by many governments responding to the Covid-19 crisis," Becker said.

The virus has been spreading rapidly through often overcrowded detention facilities. In the US state of Ohio, the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center reported COVID-19 in nearly half of the incarcerated youths.

