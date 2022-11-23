UrduPoint.com

Rights Watchdog Calls For Human Rights Protection In Global Plastics Treaty

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Rights Watchdog Calls for Human Rights Protection in Global Plastics Treaty

A promiment international watchdog on Wednesday called on the countries responsible for drafting a Global Plastics Treaty to ensure the protection of human rights throughout the life cycle of plastic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) A promiment international watchdog on Wednesday called on the countries responsible for drafting a Global Plastics Treaty to ensure the protection of human rights throughout the life cycle of plastic.

Next week, the UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee will convene in the seaside city of Punta del Este in Uruguay for the first session toward developing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution.

"The global plastics treaty is an important opportunity to address the environmental and human costs of plastics," Human Rights Watch senior environment researcher Katharina Rall said. "Governments should seize this chance to protect the rights of communities around the globe that are harmed by plastic pollution."

The watchdog believes that the production, use and disposal of plastic have a significant impact not only on the environment, but also on human rights.

"Without curbing plastic production, the plastics crisis will only get worse, further threatening the rights of people around the world and damaging the climate," Rall added. "Governments negotiating the new treaty should push for an agreement that requires concrete steps to end the production of unnecessary plastic.

"

Over 300 million metric tonnes of plastic are produced annually. According to forecasts, plastics production will triple from 2015 to 2060. Many plastic products are non recyclable and can remain in the environment for centuries. Only 9 percent of the plastic produced has been recycled, while most of the plastic waste accumulates in landfills and the environment, according to the watchdog.

Since plastics are made from fossil fuels, they exacerbate the climate crisis, which, in turn, threatens the protection of the human right to health, HRW said. Moreover, sending plastic waste from developed countries to those with weak or non-existent environmental regulations, low labor costs and poor state supervision of violations of environmental and labor rights can cause serious damage to human rights.

In March 2022, the United Nations Environment Assembly decided to create a committee to draft a legally binding treaty to tackle the global plastics crisis. The goal is to reach an agreement by the end of 2024 and put it into effect in 2025.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Poor Punta Del Este Uruguay March 2015 From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

"False narrative built to create chaos in the coun ..

"False narrative built to create chaos in the country," says COAS Bajwa

13 minutes ago
 Man held impersonating as govt official

Man held impersonating as govt official

5 minutes ago
 Education revolution in GB going strong: Chief Sec ..

Education revolution in GB going strong: Chief Secretary

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister offers condolence over demise of Sa ..

Prime Minister offers condolence over demise of Sardar Balkh Sher Mazari

5 minutes ago
 Dutch Homeowners Expect Energy Bills to Rise by Ov ..

Dutch Homeowners Expect Energy Bills to Rise by Over $2,500 by 2024 - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Three members of dacoit gang busted

Three members of dacoit gang busted

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.